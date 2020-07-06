Applications For COVID-19 Workers And Workplaces Assistance Fund Now Open

Press Release – Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

Employment New Zealand invites business organisations, unions and community providers to register their interest in the COVID-19 Workers and Workplaces Assistance Fund.

As part of the Government’s response to COVID-19, $3 million has been allocated through a contestable fund, for initiatives that will support workers (including employees and contractors) and workplaces through recovery from the impacts of the pandemic.

“Many New Zealand workplaces are suffering deep and far-reaching adverse economic and employment impacts due to COVID-19,” says Employment New Zealand General Manager, George Mason.

The Fund is intended to support new initiatives promoted by business, worker and community organisations to help workers and workplaces access accurate and helpful information, understand options available to them in responding to employment challenges arising from COVID-19, and support them to operate in accordance with employment standards and their good faith obligations.

“Assisting vulnerable groups from within their own support bases, communities and leadership is especially important for New Zealand’s recovery. Priority will be given to initiatives that consider Māori, Pasifika, and migrant workers and businesses as well as youth workers,” Mr Mason says.

Organisations supporting businesses, unions and other worker organisations, and community providers can register their interest on the Employment New Zealand website.

