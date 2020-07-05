Labour Promises Are “just More KiwiBuild”

Press Release – New Zealand National Party

National Leader Todd Muller says Labour Leader Jacinda Arderns promises today are just more KiwiBuild. Nothing Labour promises you this election will be delivered except more tax for you to pay. Labour promised three years ago …

National Leader Todd Muller says Labour Leader Jacinda Ardern’s promises today are “just more KiwiBuild”.

“Nothing Labour promises you this election will be delivered – except more tax for you to pay.

“Labour promised three years ago to “Let’s do this” and hasn’t done any of it.

“Three years later, Labour has nothing left to say for itself except to keep moving, on a road to nowhere.

“Today’s so-called economic plan will go in the same rubbish bin as its KiwiBuild plan, its light rail plan, its mental health plan and its child poverty plan.

“Promising and not delivering to New Zealand’s most vulnerable people is not kind – it’s cruel.

“You cannot afford three more years of Labour, you need a strong National Government to deliver more jobs, a better economy and a better life for you, your family, and your community.”

