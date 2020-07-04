Kiwi Reseller Wins Entrust Datacard Partner Award

Press Release – Entrust

Entrust Datacard recognises Scientific Software and System Limited with Asia Pacific SSL Partner Award for 2020

Trusted identity and secure issuance providers Entrust Datacard has recognised its long-term partner in New Zealand, Scientific Software and System Limited (SSS) as the recipient of the Asia Pacific SSL Partner Award for 2020.

SSS has been a strong Entrust Datacard partner in New Zealand for the Entrust Certificate Services (ECS) since 2014, and became an official distributor of the Entrust Datacard ECS portfolio in 2019. As a specialist distributor, SSS also acts as Entrust Datacard’s first level of customer support in New Zealand.

“We are pleased to celebrate the success of this ongoing partnership. Their strong ties with key customer sectors and customer-centric approach make SSS a strategic ally of Entrust Datacard as we continue to deepen our commitment to the local market,” said Michael Pride, Regional Sales Manager, Entrust Certificate Services, Asia Pacific, Entrust Datacard.

“It is both exciting and humbling to receive the Asia Pacific SSL Partner Award for 2020, so soon after expanding our portfolio of Entrust Datacard solutions. We have built an excellent customer and reseller base across New Zealand that enables us to target all levels of enterprise and government and meet their demand for trusted identity solutions. Our strengthened partnership with Entrust Datacard is a testament to our aligned vision of delivering excellent, market-leading portfolios of solutions,” said Paul Platen, Principal Public Key Infrastructure Specialist, SSS.

