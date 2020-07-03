Shanan Halbert Welcomes Investment In Northcote College

Press Release – New Zealand Labour Party

Northcote’s Labour candidate Shanan Halbert is welcoming the Government’s investment of $48.5 million in Northcote College announced today by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The funding is designed to upgrade two of Northcote College’s heritage buildings, and relocate a third to a better location on the site. A new gym will be built, and 20 ageing classrooms rebuilt or upgraded.

Shanan says the area is destined for growth, citing the recent Northcote Development of over 1500 new homes.

“It is great to see some of the much-needed investment in our area.

In the context of the recent $19.5 million redevelopment of Onepoto Primary School, along with investment in social and affordable housing, we are starting to see the potential of Northcote being unlocked.

“One of the reasons I’m keen to represent the people of Northcote as local MP is to keep advocating for the improvements we need in education and infrastructure, including in Beach Haven, Birkdale and Glenfield.

The region needs an MP in government to do this. I am best placed to be that voice,” concludes Shanan.

