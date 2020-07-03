PGF top-up for QE Health in Rotorua

Press Release – New Zealand Government

Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $1.5 million to ensure QE Health in Rotorua can proceed with its world class health service and save 75 existing jobs, Under Secretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today.

The PGF funding announced today is in addition to the $8 million announced in March 2020.

“This PGF top up recognises the significant impediments that Covid-19 created for this project, and enables the final site preparation works to be undertaken in order for the new QE Health complex to be built,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

“We can now ensure that the 75 endangered jobs at the current health facility will be given surety, as well as creating additional jobs in the construction industry,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

QE Health is historically significant to the people of Rotorua as a specialist clinical and rehabilitation provider with a 76 year history that was originally established for rehabilitation and care for injured soldiers returning from World War II.

Its services include a range of wellbeing services including cancer recovery, accident rehabilitation, clinical psychology and social work. It also facilitates student/intern placements in rheumatology, psychology, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, nursing, and sports and fitness whilst supporting research with a number of tertiary institutions.

“This announcement today provides an additional much needed economic boost to the regional economy and complements all the positive investments this Coalition Government has made in this region of late, including last week’s announcements with the Deputy Prime Minister the Rt Hon Winston Peters, and this week’s infrastructure announcements made by Ministers Grant Robertson and Shane Jones,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

