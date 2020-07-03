Business Scoop
Gull Holds Prices On Fuel Tax Hike Until Monday

July 3, 2020PressRelease

Gull says despite the extra 4 cents per litre hike brought by the national petrol tax on Wednesday 1 July Gull will continue to hold the line and not raise its prices over the entire weekend until Monday 6 July, the first day of the School Holidays so Kiwis can benefit from cheaper prices for a few days longer.

Gull Pricing Analyst, Crystal Feist says ahead of the School Holidays Gull wanted to extend the savings relief for Kiwi Motorists.

“We will hold our prices until Monday 6th July 2020. We are determined to give Kiwi motorists some relief and leave more money in their back pockets for the kids over the School Holidays.”

At the Gull operated retail network, where Gull controls retail prices, average prices will be as follows until at least Monday 6th July.

Fuel Grade   Average Price Per Litre  
Regular (91 octane)   $1.827  
Force 10 (98 octane)   $1.947  
Diesel   $1.167  

In addition, Gull has their lowest pump price at their Atiamuri site, selling as below:

Fuel Grade   Pump Price  
Regular (91 octane)   $1.627  
Force 10 (98 octane)   $1.777  
Diesel   $0.927  

