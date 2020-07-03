Gull Holds Prices On Fuel Tax Hike Until Monday

Press Release – Gull

Gull says despite the extra 4 cents per litre hike brought by the national petrol tax on Wednesday 1 July Gull will continue to hold the line and not raise its prices over the entire weekend until Monday 6 July, the first day of the School Holidays so Kiwis can benefit from cheaper prices for a few days longer.

Gull Pricing Analyst, Crystal Feist says ahead of the School Holidays Gull wanted to extend the savings relief for Kiwi Motorists.

“We will hold our prices until Monday 6th July 2020. We are determined to give Kiwi motorists some relief and leave more money in their back pockets for the kids over the School Holidays.”

At the Gull operated retail network, where Gull controls retail prices, average prices will be as follows until at least Monday 6th July.

Fuel Grade Average Price Per Litre Regular (91 octane) $1.827 Force 10 (98 octane) $1.947 Diesel $1.167

In addition, Gull has their lowest pump price at their Atiamuri site, selling as below:

Fuel Grade Pump Price Regular (91 octane) $1.627 Force 10 (98 octane) $1.777 Diesel $0.927

