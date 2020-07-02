Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

The weekly employment indicators use the timelier and more detailed payday filing that has been available from Inland Revenue since April 2019. Our experimental series includes three measures that trade-off between quality and timeliness.

For the week ended 31 May 2020 the most accurate measure, number of paid jobs – 27 days, indicated the numbers of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were:

2,207,950 total paid jobs (down 210 or 0.01 percent)

98,780 paid jobs in primary industries (up 800 or 0.8 percent)

415,440 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (up 2,510 or 0.6 percent)

1,641,720 in services industries (up 5,180 or 0.3 percent).

Due to the nature of the administrative data that these indicators draw from, the accuracy of the data improves the further out from the reference week it relates to. We advise strong caution in making decisions based on this data.

Employment indicators: Paid jobs week ended 31 May 2020

