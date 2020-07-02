Auckland’s New Frequent Bus Route Launches Sunday

Press Release – Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport’s latest addition to the frequent bus network, the 64, launches this Sunday, 5 July.

The new route is designed to maintain public transport connections while Mt Eden train station is closed for the next four years as part of the City Rail Link (CRL) project. The station closes for redevelopment on Saturday, 11 July.

AT’s Service Network Development Manager Pete Moth says the new 64 route fills in the missing connection between Mt Eden and Newmarket, while providing new connections for those in the surrounding suburbs.

“For the duration of the construction period, we’re also making the 64 service free, recognising the inconvenience of the station closure to residents and commuters in the area,” he says.

Buses will run every 15 minutes between 7am-7pm every day, connecting Kingsland, Mt Eden and Newmarket. Outside of those hours, there will be buses running at a lower frequency but are designed to the connect to the Western Line train services.

During the redevelopment, Western Line train timetables will continue to operate normally, but will not stop at Mt Eden station.

The City Rail Link is a significant project contributing to Auckland’s future growth. When completed in 2024, it will give Aucklanders access to more trains and faster journeys in and out of central Auckland.

Mt Eden’s station construction footprint is extensive. Work includes the relocation and large-scale redevelopment of the station, launching the project’s Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), removing dirt from the TBM’s excavations, constructing new overbridges and connecting the CRL tunnels with the Western Line rail corridor.

“The construction site will be huge, complex and busy,” says Dale Burtenshaw, Deputy Project Director for CRL’s Link Alliance. “The closure is necessary because there will be no safe way for trains and people to continue to use Mt Eden station.”

For more information on the bus route and travel options while the station is closed, visit AT.govt.nz/mtedenstation

Station closure information can be found at https://www.cityraillink.co.nz/mt-eden-train-station-closure

