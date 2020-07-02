Press Release – AMP Wealth Management

Specialist KiwiSaver provider, AMP Wealth Management New Zealand, has today announced it is a carbon neutral business, backed by its Toit carbonzero certification that represents emissions measured, verified and offset for 2019. This represents the …

Achieves Toitū carbonzero certification – an internationally recognised standard

Committed to moving 100% of its fleet to electric vehicles

Emissions reduction commitments by 2021: Fleet – 30%, Air travel – 25%, Electricity – 7%

Specialist KiwiSaver provider, AMP Wealth Management New Zealand, has today announced it is a carbon neutral business, backed by its Toitū carbonzero certification that represents emissions measured, verified and offset for 2019. This represents the continuation of AMP Wealth Management’s broader sustainability journey.

“Achieving the Toitū carbonzero certification demonstrates AMP Wealth Management’s genuine commitment to enacting positive change for future generations. Bold sustainability initiatives like those set by AMP Wealth Management are essential if we are going to achieve New Zealand’s net-zero 2050 goals”, said Toitu Chief Executive Becky Lloyd.

Media release

2 July 2020

AMP Wealth Management locking in sustainability gains

Achieves Toitū carbonzero certification – an internationally recognised standard

Committed to moving 100% of its fleet to electric vehicles

Emissions reduction commitments by 2021: Fleet – 30%, Air travel – 25%, Electricity – 7%

Specialist KiwiSaver provider, AMP Wealth Management New Zealand, has today announced it is a carbon neutral business, backed by its Toitū carbonzero certification that represents emissions measured, verified and offset for 2019. This represents the continuation of AMP Wealth Management’s broader sustainability journey.

“Achieving the Toitū carbonzero certification demonstrates AMP Wealth Management’s genuine commitment to enacting positive change for future generations. Bold sustainability initiatives like those set by AMP Wealth Management are essential if we are going to achieve New Zealand’s net-zero 2050 goals”, said Toitu Chief Executive Becky Lloyd.

AMP Wealth Management recently announced its plans to move to smaller collaboration-based premises outside the Auckland and Wellington CBDs, which it believes will also enable it to lock in some of the sustainability gains all businesses experienced during the Covid-19 crisis.

“The Covid-19 lockdown presented many challenges for people and businesses, but there were some benefits too, especially for the environment. In particular, the reduction in cars on our roads made a big difference – and we think we can learn from that”, said AMP Wealth Management Chief Client Officer Jeff Ruscoe.

“The reduction in office space and travel requirements for our people will help us to achieve our sustainability targets. It’s not going to work for every business, but for us it’s a no-brainer – it’s good for our peoples’ wellbeing and it’s great for the environment.”

This builds on AMP Wealth Management’s Toitū carbonzero certification and other sustainability initiatives like converting all of its vehicle fleet to electric vehicles by 2025, and further reducing its emissions from travel and electricity.

As part of its carbon neutral certification, AMP Wealth Management is supporting New Zealand based sustainability projects, including restoring New Zealand native forest at Puhi Peaks Station, in Wellington and in Wanganui. The forests will be maintained for the primary purpose of carbon sequestration – long-term storage of carbon dioxide to mitigate the impacts of global warming.

AMP Wealth Management is also a member of the Sustainable Business Council (SBC), a network of businesses with a shared commitment to reduce emissions and collectively address New Zealand’s top environmental and social issues. SBC members are required to regularly report on progress against environmental, social and economic issues. Read more about AMP Wealth Management’s journey in the Help Report.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url