2020 Tonnellerie De Mercurey NZ Young Winemaker Of The Year Competition To Go Ahead

Entries are now open for the 2020 Tonnellerie de Mercurey NZ Young Winemaker of the Year Competition. Plans are well underway for the regional competitions to take place throughout September and the national final in November.

The competition is open to all those under the age of thirty involved in wine production. This includes cellarhands, cellar managers, laboratory technicians, assistant winemakers and winemakers.

The competition helps stretch the ambitious contestants as well as help them widen their network and start making a name for themselves.

The contestants are tested on all aspects of winemaking including blending, blind tasting, fault finding, CAPEX, laboratory tests and delivering presentations on hot topics within the industry.

This year there are three regional competitions:

North Island, held in Hawke’s Bay – Friday 4 September 2020

Central Otago – Thursday 10 September 2020

Marlborough – Wednesday 16 September 2020

These culminate in the National Final being held this year in Hawke’s Bay on Friday 6th November 2020.

“We are thrilled these competitions can go still go ahead” says Nicky Grandorge, Leadership & Communities Manager at NZ Winegrowers. “This is such a positive initiative and over the last few years we have seen some very talented young winemakers come through, which is great for the future of our industry.”

Last year’s winner was Emily Gaspard-Clark from Spy Valley in Marlborough.

The competition is made possible thanks to the dedicated sponsors: Tonnellerie de Mercurey, Crown Sheetmetal, Farmlands, Guala Closures NZ, Laffort, O-I Glass, Programmed Property Services & Winejobsonline.

