Watercare Drought Update: 1 July
Press Release – Watercare Services
Rainfall: Yesterday Past 7 days Rainfall since the start of the drought Hnua Ranges 1.5mm 136mm Since the start of the drought in November 2019, our water catchments have received around 24 per cent less rainfall than normal. Waitkere …
Rainfall:
|Yesterday
|Past 7 days
|Rainfall since the start of the drought
|Hūnua Ranges
|1.5mm
|136mm
|Since the start of the drought in November 2019, our water catchments have received around 24 per cent less rainfall than normal.
|Waitākere Ranges
|3.5mm
|180.5mm
How full the dams are (in total):
|Today:
|55.5%
|Yesterday:
|55%
|Normal for this time of year:
|79.8%
Water consumption:
|Target for June 2020:
|410 million litres or less a day
|Yesterday’s consumption
|404 million litres
|Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average
|399 million litres
See the weekly water supply update
Waikato river treated water flow: 152 million litres
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url