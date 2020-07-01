Regional Council Delighted With Inland Port Funding

Press Release – Hawkes Bay Regional Council

The Regional Council is delighted with the Government’s announcement to invest $20 million to develop a new 12ha inland port at Whakatu in the growing industrial area of Hawke’s Bay.

Regional Council chairman Rex Graham says the development of an inland port will be a vital and significant boost to the Hawke’s Bay economy.

“The inland port will enable the creation of more jobs for our growing community, support local iwi and especially the Whakatu community with economic opportunities, and provide a more efficient and sustainable process for our exporters,” he says.

Situated in the Whakatu industrial zone, the inland port has direct rail and road connections to Napier Port and the lower North Island.

“It will cut travel time for trucks bringing produce to the port, and create efficiencies for our exporting community.”

“Just as importantly, it will support the preservation of our productive soils and land through the improved utilisation of shared infrastructure within our important primary sector,” he says.

The project is a welcome development for the Napier Port, which is a major regional infrastructure asset, and a key gateway to global markets for vital exporters and importers.

The inland port will drive regional prosperity across Hawke’s Bay and the wider North Island.

“We look forward to working with the local community, the Hastings District Council and the Port to bring this exciting project to fruition,” he says.

