Post Pandemic Holidaying: Wide Open Spaces In Demand

With the prospect of the trans-Tasman bubble on the horizon more Kiwis are looking for holidays across the ditch with great food and wine experiences and wide-open spaces. What better way to relax while keeping socially distanced, than a golf holiday …

What better way to relax while keeping socially distanced, than a golf holiday and with some of the best courses in Australia and almost complete elimination of Covid-19, South Australia should be top of the list.

The South Australian Tourism Commission has put together a list of the top five golf courses for when we’re ready to head over the ditch.

Royal Adelaide Golf Course, Adelaide

Just nine kilometres northwest of Adelaide’s city centre lies the seaside suburb of Seaton, home to the Royal Adelaide Golf Course, the perfect place for a group of friends to pit their ability against the course.

Celebrating its 128th year, the Royal Adelaide Golf Course has hosted nine Open and 16 Amateur Championships, The Australian Ladies Amateur and Open Championships, and most recently the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open.

Tanunda Pines Golf Club, Barossa

Just over an hour out of Adelaide and located right next to the Novotel Barossa Valley resort, the Tanunda Pines Golf Club is the perfect base from which to explore the Barossa.

Tanunda Pines weaves its fairways among 100-year-old gumtrees brimming with native parrots, and players will often see kangaroos hop across the course.

Waikerie Golf & Country Club, Murray River

The Waikerie Golf and Country Club on South Australia’s Murray River, just over 2 hours’ drive from Adelaide, offers luxury accommodation and 18 holes for players to challenge themselves on.

During your golfing visit why not soak in some of the other sites in the Riverland with a guided walk along the Murray with Murray River Trails or explore the regions fantastic cellar doors, gin distillers and local producers.

Links Lady Bay Resort, Fleurieu Peninsula

Located on the cusp of Lady Bay by the seaside town of Normanville, Links Lady Bay Resort is a PGA-rated golf course of 18 holes with ocean views and free roaming wildlife.

After your golf match, embrace the Fleurieu Peninsula area, just over an hour from Adelaide, with a scenic flight and dolphin-spotting aquatic tour.

Clare Golf Club, Clare Valley

With the Clare Country Club just next door, the Clare Golf Club is set amongst vineyards, woodlands, lakes and creeks. Golfers can spot one of the many kangaroos that live on the course while playing.

Just under 2 hours from Adelaide it’s worth spending some time in the region, with activities like cycling the Riesling Trail past the many cellar doors or indulge yourself with local produce, award winning wines, gorgeous scenery, stone buildings and quant villages during a private Clare Valley Tour.

