Air New Zealand Update On Melbourne Services

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Due to Australian Government restrictions Air New Zealand will not operate passenger services from Auckland to Melbourne from 1 July to 14 July. The airline received a directive late last night that no international passengers are eligible to arrive …

Due to Australian Government restrictions Air New Zealand will not operate passenger services from Auckland to Melbourne from 1 July to 14 July.

The airline received a directive late last night that no international passengers are eligible to arrive into Melbourne for the next two weeks in an effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19 within the local community.

The airline was due to operate two return services to Melbourne today. NZ123 from Auckland to Melbourne is operating as a cargo only flight, with NZ124 operating with inbound passengers to Auckland. NZ127 and NZ128 today will be cancelled. Melbourne to Auckland passenger services will continue to operate as demand requires.

The airline’s contact centre and customer care team are supporting those affected by these changes. Customers booked via a travel agent, including a third-party website (e.g. Expedia, Booking.com) should speak with their agent.

The airline’s contact centre is experiencing high call volumes and all customers are kindly asked to defer non-urgent calls.

