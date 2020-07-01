Advanced Security Supplier Awards 2019

Press Release – Advanced Security Group

As one of the largest corporate and government electronic security solutions providers in New Zealand, Advanced Security Group believes that rewarding great service is important. The business believes that through honouring suppliers with annual awards it will further strengthen partnerships, therefore enabling Advanced Security to deliver enhanced outcomes to customers.

To ensure their customers have access to the best security technologies available, Advanced Security partners with many suppliers and manufacturers. These suppliers are integral in assisting the business to deliver the best solutions for Advanced Security customers. As businesses bounce back after Covid-19, Advanced Security is delighted to recognise Atlas Gentech as their “Supplier of the Year” for 2019.

General Manager – New Zealand Sales at Atlas Gentech, Andy Brown, says Atlas Gentech are incredibly proud to receive Advanced Security Group’s Supplier of the Year Award for 2019.

“The talent, depth and attitude of the Advanced Security Group team has continued to enable a meaningful solution-based and serviced-based partnership to develop, one with trust and transparency at its core. We would like to thank Advanced Security Group for the incredible partnership over the last year and we look forward to enriching and developing our partnership even further throughout 2020,” says Brown.

Advanced Security introduced the Supplier of the Year awards in 2015 as a way to embrace the partnership model, where Advanced Security and suppliers can align their efforts to achieve improved customer outcomes. The Supplier Awards look at every aspect of the supplier relationship to provide meaningful and constructive feedback to add value to each other’s businesses.

Hayden George the Advanced Security GM has said ”The Atlas Gentech team can be very proud of their approach to working in partnership with us over this last year. Every touch point in our business has provided great feedback, from our field based staff, to our sales people, project managers, administration team and senior management, Atlas Gentech have engaged well, listened and provided the support we have needed to help execute great solutions for our clients.“

Atlas Gentech is a leading nationwide provider of technology solutions. As a trusted name for over 25-years, Atlas Gentech strives for deep long-term relationships with customers. Atlas Gentech distribute telecommunications, IT infrastructure, CCTV and access control and intruder detection.

Also recognised in the supplier awards were Channel Ten and J.A. Russell, who both received Highly Commended Awards.

Advanced Security wishes to congratulate Atlas Gentech, Channel Ten and J.A. Russell and their staff for their excellent contribution and thank all suppliers for their commitment to the business.

About Advanced Security Group

Advanced Security Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of TPT Group Holdings (NZ) Limited and is one of the largest dedicated corporate and industrial integrated security solutions providers in New Zealand.

The business services many high-profile corporate and government clients supported by 15 offices across the country, with the wider Group comprising of 20 offices.

Advanced Security Group operates offices in Whangarei, Auckland (2) , Hamilton, Rotorua, Taupo, Tauranga, Napier, Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Whanganui, Wellington, Nelson, Christchurch, and Dunedin.

Businesses include Advanced Security Group, IT Engine, Technology Leasing (NZ) Limited, Promessa Property Group Limited, ASGSPL Limited, ASG Technologies Limited, VigilAir Limited, Asset Insight Limited, and TPT Group Investment Fund Limited.

