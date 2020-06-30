Watercare Drought Update: 30 June

Press Release – Watercare Services

Please find below the latest drought status update: 30 June. Rainfall: Yesterday Past 7 days Rainfall since the start of the drought Hnua Ranges 9.5mm 135mm Since the start of the drought in November 2019, our water catchments have …

Rainfall:

Yesterday Past 7 days Rainfall since the start of the drought Hūnua Ranges 9.5mm 135mm Since the start of the drought in November 2019, our water catchments have received around 24 per cent less rainfall than normal. Waitākere Ranges 11mm 177.5mm

How full the dams are (in total):

Today: 55% Yesterday: 54.5% Normal for this time of year: 79.8%

Water consumption:

Target for June 2020: 410 million litres or less a day Yesterday’s consumption 397 million litres Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average 400 million litres

Waikato river treated water flow: 155 million litres

