Watercare Drought Update: 30 June
Please find below the latest drought status update: 30 June.
Rainfall:
|Yesterday
|Past 7 days
|Rainfall since the start of the drought
|Hūnua Ranges
|9.5mm
|135mm
|Since the start of the drought in November 2019, our water catchments have received around 24 per cent less rainfall than normal.
|Waitākere Ranges
|11mm
|177.5mm
How full the dams are (in total):
|Today:
|55%
|Yesterday:
|54.5%
|Normal for this time of year:
|79.8%
Water consumption:
|Target for June 2020:
|410 million litres or less a day
|Yesterday’s consumption
|397 million litres
|Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average
|400 million litres
See the weekly water supply update
Waikato river treated water flow: 155 million litres
