Business Scoop
Network

InterCity Announces Restart Of Gisborne – Napier Services

June 30, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – InterCity

Long distance bus operator InterCity is reconnecting Gisborne and Napier, with services resuming from 1 July. Selected services between Napier and Wellington will operate daily from 1 July, as well as additional services operating four days a week. The …

Long distance bus operator InterCity is reconnecting Gisborne and Napier, with services resuming from 1 July.

Selected services between Napier and Wellington will operate daily from 1 July, as well as additional services operating four days a week.

The additional services will connect with InterCity’s new services between Gisborne and Napier, allowing connections between Gisborne and Wellington.

CEO John Thorburn says the company is excited to resume its services in the Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay regions.

“We know our services provide a vital link for so many Kiwis, so it’s great to be back operating and reconnecting these communities,” he says.

InterCity will review services between Napier and Gisborne in early August to determine whether more availability can be opened up.

Services were suspended following the nationwide lockdown under Alert Level 4, and limited services between Napier and Wellington resumed on 28 May.

InterCity expects to announce the restart of more suspended services over the coming weeks.

Bookings can be made at intercity.co.nz

Service #  From  To  Departs  Arrives  Frequency  Start Date 
IC6961  Napier  Wellington  09:30  15:45  Daily  01 July 2020 
IC6962  Wellington  Napier  10:00  16:15  Daily  01 July 2020 
IC6364  Wellington  Napier  07:30  13:30  Mon, Thu, Fri, Sun  01 July – 16 August 
IC6367  Napier  Wellington  13:50  19:45  Mon, Thu, Fri, Sun  01 July – 16 August 
IC6965  Gisborne  Napier  09:30  13:00  Mon, Thu, Fri, Sun  01 July – 16 August 
IC6966  Napier  Gisborne  13:45  17:15  Mon, Thu, Fri, Sun  01 July – 16 August

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: