Record Exports By Māori Authorities

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Mori authorities exported $741 million worth of commodities in the 2019 year, a record value in the last 10 years, Stats NZ said today. The role of Mori authorities and their subsidiaries is to receive, manage, and/or administer assets held in common …

Māori authorities exported $741 million worth of commodities in the 2019 year, a record value in the last 10 years, Stats NZ said today.

The role of Māori authorities and their subsidiaries is to receive, manage, and/or administer assets held in common ownership by Māori.

In 2019, exports by Māori authorities were up $46 million (7 percent) from 2018, reaching a new high of $741 million. This follows an increasing trend in total exports by Māori authorities throughout the past decade.

“Māori have a long history of overseas trade, going back as early as the 1820s,” business statistics senior manager Peter Dolan said.

Kaimoana (seafood), including fish, crayfish, and mussels, was the top export for Māori authorities in 2019 at $365 million, making up almost half the value of their total exports. Seafood export values for Māori authorities have trended upward in the past decade. In more recent years, other exports have seen strong growth, but kaimoana remains the top export commodity.

Twenty percent of all fish, crustacean, and mollusc exports from New Zealand are exported by Māori authorities.

China remained the top export market in 2019, accounting for $354 million of commodities, almost half of all Māori authorities’ exports.

“China has been one of New Zealand’s largest export markets over the past 10 years,” Mr Dolan said.

“They accounted for more than one-third of New Zealand’s kaimoana exports in 2019.”

[End of English version]

He inati ngā tukunga ki tāwāhi o ngā whakaruruhau Māori

I tukua e ngā whakaruruhau Māori $741 miriona te ritenga moni o ngā hua hokohoko i te tau 2019, he teiteinga inati tēnei mō ngā tau 10, e ai ki a Tatauranga Aotearoa i te rangi nei.

Te wāhi ki ngā whakaruruhau Māori me ā rātou kamupene kāwei he tūtohu, he whakahaere, he āta tiaki hoki/rānei i ngā rawa e puritia tahitia ana e ngāi Māori.

I te tau 2019, i piki ngā tukunga ki tāwāhi a ngā whakaruruhau Māori mā te $46 miriona (7 ōrau) mai i 2018, ā, i piki rawa ki tōna taumata hou ki $741 miriona. Ka whai tēnei i muri i te ahunga whakarunga o ngā tukunga ki tāwāhi a ngā whakaruruhau Māori i roto i te ngahuru tau ka hipa.

“Kua roa rawa te iwi Māori i roto i ngā mahi hokohoko ki tāwāhi, hoki rā anō ki te ngahuru tau 1820,” e ai ki te kaiwhakahaere mātāmua mō ngā tatauranga pakihi ki a Peter Dolan.

I piki te kaimoana, kei roto nei te ika, te kōura, me ngā kūtai ki te taumata teitei rawa mō ngā whakaruruhau Māori i te tau 2019, arā, he $365 miriona, tata atu ki te haurua o te ritenga moni o ā rātou tukunga ki tāwāhi. Kua ahu whakarunga ngā ritenga moni mō ngā tukunga kaimoana ki tāwāhi mā ngā whakaruruhau Māori i roto i te ngahuru tau ka hipa ake nei. I ēnei tau tata, kua tino piki ake ngā tukunga ki tāwāhi, engari kei runga tonu ko te kaimoana o ngā tukunga ki tāwāhi.

E rua tekau ōrau o ngā ika, o ngā kōura, o ngā tukunga o ngā kaiwhao Aotearoa, he whakaruruhau Māori te kaituku.

I noho anō ko Haina te mākete tukunga teitei rawa i te tau 2019, nāna i tango te $354 miriona o ngā hua hokohoko, tata tonu ki te haurua o ngā katoa o ngā tukunga ki tāwāhi a ngā whakaruruhau Māori.

“Ko Haina tētahi o ngā mākete tukunga ki tāwāhi rahi rawa o Aotearoa i tēnei ngahuru tau,” te kī a Peter Dolan.

“I hokona e rātou neke atu i te hautoru o ngā tukunga kaimoana o Aotearoa i te tau 2019.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url