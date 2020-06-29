Māori Tourism Businesses Employed More Than 11,000 In 2019 – Media Release

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

In 2019 there were 234 Māori tourism businesses employing 11,100 people, Stats NZ said today.

“The future remains uncertain because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but tourism has traditionally been important for its economic contribution to Māori businesses and to Aotearoa as a whole,” business statistics senior manager Peter Dolan said.

While data in this release was collected before the COVID-19 outbreak, and the border closure to international tourists in late March 2020, it shows the size of the Māori tourism sector in 2019, and the number of businesses and jobs under threat due to the pandemic.

“Tourism businesses can have a large impact on earnings and employment within communities, for example in Rotorua or Kaikōura, where they may be the lifeblood of those areas,” Mr Dolan said.

Twenty-nine percent of Māori tourism businesses were in the arts and recreational services industry in 2019.

“Art, carving, and story-telling have always been central to Māori culture and, with principles of manaakitanga prevalent in Māori business, it is no surprise that many Māori tourism businesses are in this industry,” Mr Dolan said.

While only 10 percent of Māori tourism businesses were in administrative and support services, an industry that includes travel agencies and tour arrangers, these businesses accounted for 4,250 employees in 2019, almost 40 percent of all Māori tourism employees.

More than 70 percent of Māori tourism businesses came up with new ideas in 2019 in an effort to grow and diversify.

“Businesses engaged in innovation activities are developing new and improved products, processes, and methods,” Mr Dolan said.

“In 2019, the innovation rate for Māori tourism businesses was 25 percentage points higher than the rate for all New Zealand businesses.”

The proportion of Māori tourism businesses who innovated has remained similar in each year measured since 2013.

“The innovative nature of these businesses may help them succeed during these challenging times.”

Neke atu i te 11,000 te hunga whiwhi mahi i ngā umanga tāpoi Māori i te tau 2019

I te tau 2019, 234 ngā umanga tāpoi Māori, ā, 11,100 ngā tāngata whiwhi mahi i roto, e ai ki Tatauranga Aotearoa i te rā nei.

“Kei te rehu tonu te ara whakamua nā te pānga mai o KOWHEORI-19, heoi anō, he mea nui te ahumahi tāpoi mō ana takoha ōhanga ki ngā umanga Māori, otirā ki Aotearoa katoa,” e ai ki tētahi kaiwhakahaere mātāmua mō ngā tatauranga pakihi, ki a Peter Dolan.

Ahakoa i kohia ngā raraunga i tēnei whakaputanga i mua atu i te pānga mai o KOWHEORI-19, me te katinga taupā whenua ki ngā tāpoi o tāwāhi i ngā wiki whakamutunga o Poutūterangi/Māehe 2020, ka kitea i reira te rahi o te rāngai tāpoi Māori i 2019, me te nui o ngā umanga me ngā mahi kua whakararua nā te urutā ā-ao.

“Ka tino pā ngā hua moni mai i ngā umanga tāpoi ki ngā whiwhinga pūtea me te whiwhinga mahi i roto i ngā hapori, hei tauira, i Rotorua, me Kaikōura, e kitea ai koirā te manawa-ora o aua rohe,” ki tā Peter Dolan.

E rua tekau ma iwa o ngā umanga tāpoi Māori kei te ahumahi toi, hākinakina hoki, i te tau 2019.

“Mai rā anō e noho ana te toi, te whakairo, me te kōrero pūrākau hei wāhi matua o te ao Māori, tae atu ki te manaakitanga i te manuhiri, he mea nui i ngā umanga Māori, koia anō i kitea ai te tini o ngā umanga tāpoi Māori kei roto i tēnei ahumahi,” e ai ki a Peter Dolan.

Ahakoa 10 ōrau noa iho o ngā umanga tāpoi Māori kei roto i ngā ratonga whakahaere, tautoko hoki, he ahumahi kei roto nei ngā ratonga hoko tīkiti haerenga, whakarite haerenga, i noho 4,250 ngā kaimahi i ēnei umanga i 2019, he tata tonu ki te 40 ōrau o ngā kaimahi tāpoi Māori katoa.

Neke atu i te 70 ōrau o ngā umanga tāpoi Māori i tito i tētahi whakaaro hou i te tau 2019, he whāinga nui tēnei kia tupu, kia torotoro ngā kāwei ki mahi hou.

“Kei te whakawhanaketia e ngā umanga e kōkiri nei i ngā kawenga auaha ngā hua, ngā tukanga, me ngā tikanga mahi pai ake,” ki tā Peter Dolan.

“I te tau 2019 ko te pāpātanga auaha mo ngā umanga tāpoi Māori he 25 tohu ōrau te pikinga ake i ngā umanga katoa o Aotearoa.”

“Ko te ōwehenga o ngā umanga tāpoi Māori kua tahuri ki ngā mahi whakahou he ōrite ia tau, ina inea mai i te tau 2013.

“Tērā pea mā te āhua auaha o ēnei umanga e puta ai te ihu i roto i ēnei wā uaua.”

Kei roto i ngā umanga tāpoi Māori ngā kamupene mai i He Toa Takitini New Zealand Māori Tourism, tae atu ki ngā whakaruruhau Māori e hautū nei i ngā ahumahi tāpoi motuhake pēnei i ngā kāinga noho, te ikiiki, ngā toi me ngā ratonga hākinakina.

