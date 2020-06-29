Keytronics Unveils New Website Showcasing Full Range Of Residential & Commercial Locksmith Services

Press Release – Keytronics

Auckland locals looking for a one-stop-shop for locksmith services, shoe and watch repairs and engraving should take a look at the newly launched website for Keytronics: www.keytronics.co.nz . Run by a team of licensed and fully trained locksmiths, Keytronics …

Auckland locals looking for a one-stop-shop for locksmith services, shoe and watch repairs and engraving should take a look at the newly launched website for Keytronics: www.keytronics.co.nz.

Run by a team of licensed and fully trained locksmiths, Keytronics can cater for customers on site or through their mobile service. The team offers a full range of locksmith services for residential and commercial customers, watch repairs, shoe repairs and engraving.

The website focuses on six main areas: locksmithing; car keys; mobile locksmith; watch services; shoe repairs; and engraving.

Locksmith Services

Quality residential and commercial locksmith services; that’s what Keytronics offer to all of their customers visiting them at their locations. The team can install home security systems and digital locks to give you convenience and peace of mind. Get back into your home with our key cutting service to supply new keys. The locksmiths can visit your premises and install security cameras and electronic door locks to help keep businesses of all sizes safe and secure.

Car Keys

Locked out or lost your car key? Keytronic will help you get back on the road in no time. The licensed locksmiths can replace transponder keys for all car models. The team is fully trained in key cutting, key replacement, car unlocking and calibrating, all at reasonable rates.

Mobile Locksmith

Keytronics are ready to cater to anyone, anytime and anywhere in Auckland and the North Shore. With the mobile locksmith service, you will be assisted to get back into your residential or commercial property and to your vehicle anywhere on the road. The five vans are equipped for expert locksmith servicing 24/7.

Watch Services

Bring in your watch at any of any of the four Keytronic locations in Auckland and the North Shore. The experts will take care of replacing the battery, repairing the parts and straps or help you pick a new one to keep you running on time.

Shoe Repairs

Why buy new shoes if they can be repaired? Bring them in to Keytronics and the team will get the repairs done quickly and professionally. From broken stiletto heels, worn out soles, loose buckles and straps to scuffed toes, they can be repaired and looking good as new.

Engraving

Give a personal finishing touch to a gift, trophies, awards, and name tags with an engraved name or message. Keytronic can engrave initials, names or long messages on wood, glass and metal. The laser engraving services can be done in store while you wait or within a few hours.

Keytronics has four convenient locations – Botany, Birkenhead, Mt Wellington and Newmarket and servicing across Auckland and the North Shore.

For more information on locksmith services from Keytronics visit www.keytronics.co.nz.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url