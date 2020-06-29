Beca Welcomes Anne Henry As Chief People & Culture Officer

Press Release – Beca

Anne Henry has been appointed as Beca Group’s new Chief People & Culture Officer.

Anne joins Beca’s Executive Leadership Team (ELT) from Air New Zealand where she was General Manager People – Corporate & Business Transformation. Anne spent nearly seven years in a range of human resources leadership roles with Air New Zealand, delivering key projects in the areas of leadership development and business transformation.

A strategic and commercial human resources professional, Anne is passionate about leadership, culture and talent development.

Greg Lowe, Group CEO, said, “We are delighted to welcome Anne to Beca. We are truly a people business. Our people and our culture are what make our company thrive, so this is a crucial leadership role. A strong strategic direction in our people and culture programme is essential to support our business in the successful delivery of our long-term strategic plan and our shorter-term operational performance.”

Anne said, “I’m really excited to be joining Beca, where it’s clear people are truly the heart of the business. I look forward to working with Beca’s highly regarded people & culture team to continue to develop its impressive culture and talent pool.”

About Beca

Beca is one of the largest employee-owned professional services consultancies in the Asia-Pacific region, with nearly 3,500 employees in 20 offices around the world delivering projects in more than 70 countries. Our vision ‘creative people together transforming our world’ reflects our culture, our aspirations, and our purpose to make everyday better for our clients, colleagues, stakeholders and communities. We create value through strong relationships, exceptional service, and end-to-end delivery with integrated solutions across the asset, infrastructure and business lifecycle.

