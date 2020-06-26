Wellington’s Queens Wharf Ices Up For Winter Fun!

Press Release – Paradice Ice Skating

Paradice Events presents The Wellington Ice Rink Wellingtons Queens Wharf precinct comes alive with mid-winter fun as The Wellington Ice Rink returns for the fourth year to get the capital city skating away the mid-winter blues from Saturday 4 July …



Paradice Events presents

The Wellington Ice Rink

Wellington’s Queens Wharf precinct comes alive with mid-winter fun as The Wellington Ice Rink returns for the fourth year to get the capital city skating away the mid-winter blues from Saturday 4 July – Sunday 2 August at Queens Wharf, Wellington.

With over 20,000 people expected, the four-week programme of wintery festivities offers something for everyone. The fully covered, 30m x 15m, 100% pure ice rink provides inner city revelry for all ages.

Themed sessions offer fun and excitement across The Wellington Ice Rink season.

Every Saturday and Sunday the snow foam will fall onto the Wellington Ice Rink 3 times a day between 10am and 1pm. Wrap up warm in your winter woollies and come and have some icy fun at the Wellington Ice Rink! You are guaranteed to have the coolest time!

When the day turns to night, it’s time for the adults to hit the ice! Every Wednesday is Student Skate Night with discounted tickets and great music offering students a cool break from study. Throw Back Thursdays Retro Night is where we play the greatest hits from the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. Top 40 Countdown Friday Nights will be spinning the latest tunes from 7 -10pm, getting the party started for the weekend ahead. The festivities continue Saturday nights from 7pm – 10pm with our Disco Dance Parties where we play disco hits under the disco lights.

On the ice, it’s the perfect day or night out! The ice rink is covered making it perfect to visit in all weather. Explore, create, learn, glide and have fun in this winter wonderland! If you’re looking for an icy winter treat, you will find it at the The Wellington Ice Rink this July.

For more information and the full programme visit: www.paradiceevents.co.nz or contact sales@paradice.co.nz, 0272330972

Opening hours

The Wellington Ice Rink

Saturday 4 July – Sunday 2 August

Open daily 10am to 10pm

Queens Wharf, Wellington

The Wellington Ice Rink is made from 100% pure ice.

Tickets

Ice Rink*:

Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for children (12 and under), Family pass: $55 (2 adults and 2 children or 1 adult and 3 children). Preschool $9 (3&4 yrs). Skate frames for hire $10 (includes $2 deposit) helmets available free. Group prices available on request.

*includes skate hire, 90-minute limit.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url