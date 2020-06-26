Skiers In Queenstown Take First Laps As Winter Kicks Into Gear

Press Release – Destination Queenstown

Queenstown’s ski season kicked off today, as the lifts at Coronet Peak and Cardrona Alpine Resort started turning first thing.

“Queenstown is made for winter and we are ready to warmly welcome New Zealanders to experience it with us, whether they’re seasoned skiers who know a thing or two about how to do winter, or if they are venturing here for the first time to try something new,” says Destination Queenstown chief executive Ann Lockhart.

A third of Queenstown’s visitors are New Zealanders traditionally, and the message for those Kiwis who’ve yet to come, now is the time.

“Many New Zealander’s have had overseas travel plans disrupted this year, and we know there is demand for the world-class and cosmopolitan winter experience on offer here,” says Ann.

Treble Cone will open tomorrow, followed by The Remarkables on 4 July, in time for the school holidays. Queenstown’s ski season will run right through until the end of September.

On 4 July, downtown Queenstown will be reinvigorated with the We Are Winter celebration, a collection of events along the waterfront including markets, food vendors, live music and a fireworks display at 7pm. More HERE

Queenstown businesses have special offers available to kiwi travellers throughout winter, on and off the mountains. Check them out HERE.

Keep an eye on what’s happening on and off the mountains with Mountain Watch’s weekly reports from the Southern Lakes, HERE.

