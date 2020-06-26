NPA Changes Name To Better Represent Members

Press Release – News Publishers’ Association

The evolving nature of news publishing has prompted one of New Zealands largest media industry groups to change its name.



Reflects industry’s evolution and strengths

The evolving nature of news publishing has prompted one of New Zealand’s largest media industry groups to change its name.

The New Zealand Newspaper Publishers’ Association Incorporated will from 29 June 2020 become the News Publishers’ Association (NPA) to better represent the news media industry’s evolution to multi-platform content providers.

“To effectively represent the full scope of our members’ businesses it was important to ensure our name reflected all that they do. Quality journalism has never been more important and as the voice of the print and digital news publishing industry in NZ it was important to make this subtle name change,” said NPA GM Brook Cameron.

At the same time the News Publishers’ Association is consolidating its newspaper advertising arm (most recently known as News Works) – this function will be absorbed under the NPA brand.

“The News Publishers’ Association will continually evolve to ensure it meets the needs of its members. More than 2.9 million New Zealanders access daily news content across a week, engagement with news media increased by 4.1% in 2019 compared to 2018*. It makes sense, as a non-profit organisation to consolidate and operate under a single brand,” said Cameron.

The News Publishers’ Association champions the news media industry of New Zealand and represents members interests in areas such as government affairs, media regulation and public funding of journalism, including management and promotion of the national media awards which celebrate excellence in journalism. The NPA also promotes the power of news media as a highly effective advertising medium and offers a centralised national newspaper advertising booking service for accredited media agencies (previously News Works). Daily newspapers reach over 1.8 million New Zealanders in a week. **

The NPA team is also on the move, relocating from Auckland’s Viaduct to a Private Studio at Textile Lofts in Parnell, a contemporary shared office space reflecting the changing working landscape with increased flexibility, collaboration areas and proximity to key media agencies.

“Timing the name change and News Works consolidation with moving the team to a great new space that better suits the size and nature of the business is the icing on the cake,” said Cameron.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url