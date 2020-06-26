Kaipara District Council Announces Wood Street Revitalisation Funds

Press Release – Kaipara District Council

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has awarded funds to Kaipara District Council for the next stage in the Wood Street revitalisation project. The funds are part of the Innovating Streets programme and pilot fund, which supports councils to deliver more vibrant and people-friendly public spaces by employing ‘tactical urbanism’. The grant will fund 90 percent of an interim treatment that will inform a permanent future upgrade in Wood Street.

Mangawhai Heads township has seen unprecedented growth over the past 20 years. The huge influx of summer holiday visitors means that during peak periods, Wood Street shops sees bumper to bumper traffic and heavy congestion. The current parking facilities fail to accommodate the influx of visitors wanting to access the Wood Street shops and has led to people parking anywhere they can fit, often at the expense of pedestrian safety.

Using a ‘tactical urbanism’ approach, the Council has been collaborating with the Mangawhai Business Association and community and testing layout and design to create a more people-friendly Wood Street.

Mangawhai Programme Delivery Manager Tim Manning says the Innovative Streets funding for Wood Street is a big win for the revitalisation project.

“The Wood Street summer trial and collaboration with the community was incredibly effective for laying the groundwork for an extensively tested permanent change. We’re excited to be given the opportunity to continue co-designing with the Mangawhai community to further finetune a permanent solution,” says Tim Manning.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Urban Mobility Programme Manager Kathryn King says the Innovating Streets pilot fund supports quick, low-cost interim improvements that create more people-friendly spaces in our neighbourhoods.

“By using a ‘tactical urbanism’ approach to test what works for communities we can create attractive, vibrant places that make space for people and help to support local businesses. We’re pleased to support this project through the Innovating Streets pilot fund.”

Further design workshops with the community will be held over the next two months. Dates and details will be found at www.mangawhaicommunityplan.co.nz/projects/transport.

