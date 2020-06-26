Glitter In A World Of Gloom – Makeup To Brighten The Days

Press Release – LoveMy Makeup NZ

Looking around at the moment, there is plenty of doom and gloom with the COVID pandemic, economic crisis etc. Read any mainstream media & you may start to feel a bit overwhelmed with all the issues around the world. But there is ALWAYS a brighter …Looking around at the moment, there is plenty of doom and gloom with the COVID pandemic, economic crisis etc. Read any mainstream media & you may start to feel a bit overwhelmed with all the issues around the world. But there is ALWAYS a brighter side to anything & what better way to feel better about yourself than to dress up and look good! A bit of glam & glitter will surely drive away any woes & brighten up your day.

You just have to go to any kids birthday party to see how much glitter is used on all kinds of things including toys, arts/crafts, bags and anything really. Kids just love glitter, look at the expression on their faces. But glitter is not just the domain of kids, judging by the demand for glitter makeup on our LoveMy Makeup online store.

So to help sparkle things up, we showcase below a selection glitter-otic makeup gems that will help bring back that shine in your life. Sweep aside the doom & gloom and live life to its fullest!

LA GIRL GLITTERHOLIC GLITTER TOPPER – 454 FRENZY

Fuel your sparkle addiction with our glitterholic glitter toppers. Multi-dimensional formula instantly adds glitter for any occasion. Use alone or over eyeshadow. From subtle shine to full glam, easily amp up any look! Available in 8 shimmering colors.

MIKI DESIGNER NAILS SET (6 NAIL POLISHES) WITH GLITTER

Miki Designer Nails set (6 nail polishes with glitter) – a beautiful set of 6 nail polishes. The set contains everything you need to create glittery nails. The pack comes with 3 different nail glitter colours to compliment the colours of the 6 nail polishes. Miki Nail Polish set brought to you by LoveMy Makeup NZ

LA GIRL GLITTER MAGIC LIP COLOR – 895 SPARKLER

Take lip color from a matte metallic to a beautiful glittery finish. Once lip color is dry press lips together to pull shimmers to the surface revealing a gorgeous glittery effect. This transformation is magical! Glitter Magic is available in 10 enchanting shades.

Have a look at the video here to see how Lucy using glitter eyeliner to add that sparkle to her makeup routine. Till next time, stay glittery and shine!

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url