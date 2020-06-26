Futurescape Global Appoints Christine O’Sullivan General Manager

Press Release – Futurescape Global

A year and a half after buying product development and sensory research specialist Futurescape Global, Glasshouse Consulting has appointed a new General Manager to the Futurescape business. Christine O’Sullivan joins Futurescape direct from Goodman Fielder where she spent 3 years as the Insights and Innovation Manager heavily involved in key product development launches, including the successful Kalo Authentic Greek Yoghurt. Prior to her role at Goodman Fielder, Christine was one of the county’s most prominent product development and sensory researchers, heading up the Sensory Research Team at Colmar Brunton.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Christine has decided to join our group of companies” says Paul Epplett, Director of Glasshouse, “Christine’s client-side & sensory experience brings a more complete vision for the Futurescape offer, especially as we start coupling those ideas with the unique innovation approaches and software we already have in the stable”.

About joining the company Christine says, “Client-side I saw the need to supplement traditional approaches with more validated and modern approaches in innovation research, communicated in a way that is more relatable to marketers. What we have developed at Futurescape will ultimately lead to more successful products being launched”.

