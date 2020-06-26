Fuji Xerox New Zealand Customers Shine At Pride In Print Awards

Press Release – Senate SHJ

Auckland, 26 June 2020 – Fuji Xerox New Zealand (FXNZ) congratulates its customers for their outstanding work bringing print to life as a visual medium and being recognised for excellence in their craft at the 2020 Pride in Print awards.

Each year, the Pride in Print Awards celebrate the best in visual communication and showcase the best standards in the New Zealand print industry. This year’s awards were held virtually on June 25.

As patron of the awards, FXNZ is delighted to continue its support for the commercial print industry and celebrate how creative and unique print can make a difference to a product or customer experience.

“Our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners in this year’s awards. We’re especially proud to celebrate the success of our customers, whose innovation and excellence has delivered outstanding results for their clients and culminated in recognition at these national awards,” says Peter Thomas, Managing Director, Fuji Xerox New Zealand.

Fuji Xerox customers recognised in the 2020 Pride in Print awards include:

5Digital

Alyssandra – Striking Stationery

Caxton Design & Print Excellence

Craigs Design & Print Ltd

Five Star Print

Fuzed

Kale Print

Magnets New Zealand

Orangebox

Ovato NZ

The Print Room

Soar Print

Southern Colour Print

Western Mailing

A full list and images of 2020 Pride in Print winners and details on their entries is available at https://www.prideinprintawards.co.nz/

