Brand New Equipment To Make Concrete Floor Removal Fast And Efficient

Press Release – EFR Specialist Contracting

EFR has long been regarded as industry leading concrete specialists in New Zealand. With a proven track record of stellar results, top craftsmanship and extraordinary service.

Looking to up their game even further, EFR has made a commitment to perfecting their craft and maintaining their lead in the industry. Part of this commitment is making sure that they have the best trained professionals in the concrete industry and that their tools of the trade are cutting edge and state of the art. With this latter fact in mind, EFR are excited to announce some major investment in their hardware that will make concrete floor removal a pain free experience for their customers…in a fraction of the time.

EFR can now bring that same level of quality workmanship, and elevate it to the next level.

They have invested in heavy duty, more robust equipment that greatly increases the efficiency of their work. Being one of the only companies in New Zealand to own this particular piece, EFR has extended the distance even further between itself and its competitors. This new piece of equipment is designed specifically for the bulk removal of concrete, ceramic tiles and epoxy mortar toppings. This has increased the productivity of EFR tenfold even in the toughest conditions.

With one piece of equipment, EFR are able to remove up to 38mm of thick concrete surfaces and mortars in a single pass. This makes concrete floor removal a fast and efficient process in comparison to the methods most companies use. In addition to this, it also removes ceramic tiles, including their underlayments in one pass, while preparing concrete concrete surfaces for various applied finishes. This level of utility means that jobs are done faster, more efficiently, but with the same level of quality that you’d expect from EFR.

Jobs that typically took a week are able to be done in a single day. This means you save on labour costs, while providing a quicker turnaround for work to go on. Concrete floor removal has often been a bottleneck in construction and renovation projects because of the high amount of labour and time it can take to complete, but with EFR’s investment into upgrading it’s equipment, this is a thing of the past. It is these innovations that have ensured that EFR stands heads above it’s competition. EFR vows never to stay complacent with its service and will always strive to improve for the benefit of its customers.

EFR’s investment into their company’s hardware is an investment you can take advantage of. Catering to the entirety of New Zealand, EFR’s nationwide service means that if you are after fast, efficient and reliable concrete floor removers, they can get it done. EFR will have everything completed quickly, on time and to budget so that work can continue on as usual.

Get in contact with EFR (Evolution, Flooring & Repair) today to find out how these new additions to the EFR toolbox can benefit your next project.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url