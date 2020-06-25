AT’s Vision Zero Road Safety Goal – Any Road Death Or Injury Is Unacceptable

Press Release – Auckland Transport

New data shows that in 2019, 40 people died on our roads and an additional 567 were seriously injured.

Auckland Transport’s executive general manager of safety, Bryan Sherritt, says the sobering data shows that we must do better.

“Auckland is a Vision Zero region and no one should lose their life or get seriously injured simply moving around the city.”

“Although 14 lives were saved, and 42 serious injuries prevented in 2019 on Tāmaki Makaurau roads compared to 2018, 40 people tragically lost their lives and 567 people were seriously injured. The lives of the loved ones of these 40 people will never be the same again. This is simply unacceptable. No one should lose their life simply getting around our city.”

“This is why Auckland Transport (AT) must continue to work hard to keep everyone safe. On 30 June, some roads around Auckland will have their speed limit reduced as part of the Speed Limits Bylaw 2019.”

Mr Sherritt says the speed limit changes are one piece of the puzzle in AT’s commitment to make the road safer for all Aucklanders – whether they are travelling by vehicle, public transport, scooter, bike, or on foot.

Most of the safer speed changes are in the Waitematā, Rodney and Franklin Local Board areas, along with changes to approximately 100 other roads in Auckland.

“We must all work together in our commitment towards making our roads safer,” says Mr Sherritt.

“When you see the new speed limit signs around Auckland from Tuesday, take care and follow these safer speed limits. If we work together, we can make sure that our loved ones come home to us each night.”

To find out where the speeds are changing on 30 June, follow the link to our interactive map here. Or for more information on the changes, click here.

