Pulse Energy Launches ‘Pay It Forward’ Initiative To Combat Energy Hardship

Pulse Energy customers pitch in to support Kiwi families experiencing energy hardship

Pulse Energy, a community-owned electricity retailer, has experienced an overwhelming response from customers since launching the Pay it Forward Programme in March 2020.

The Pay it Forward Programme is a joint initiative between Pulse Energy and its customers that provides support to families facing energy hardship. The programme was launched after Pulse Energy noticed an increase in calls from customers concerned about their ability to stay on top of their monthly energy bills.

“During this challenging time, we had many customers reach out to us, worried about their financial future and their ability to keep up with their household bills. Many had never missed a power bill payment before, but with many Kiwis finding themselves out of work, energy hardship is now more real than ever,” said Sharnie Warren, Pulse Energy General Manager of Customer Experience.

In response, Pulse Energy reached out to customers for feedback on ways to collectively support households experiencing energy hardship. Together, they came up with the Pay it Forward Programme.

Under the Pay it Forward Programme, Pulse Energy customers can add a contribution to their monthly energy bills for as little as $2 per month. Pulse Energy has committed to contributing $150,000 to the fund in the first year, and the Highlanders Super Rugby team has also made a $5,000 contribution.

“We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our customers. Over 1,000 customers added monthly contributions to their bills in the month following the programme launch. Contributions have been anywhere from $2 to $25 per month. It’s simply heartwarming,” said Warren

Funds received through the programme will be used to provide support to families who find themselves in energy hardship and meet Pulse Energy’s criteria.

Regular updates on funds raised and allocated can be viewed on Pulse Energy’s website.

To make a contribution to the Pay it Forward Programme, visit www.pulseenergy.co.nz/payitforward.

Customers of all of Pulse Energy’s brands (including Grey Power Electricity, Pulse Energy, Black Box Power, Electra Energy, solarZero, Pioneer Energy Retail and Just Energy) are eligible to contribute and receive funds through the programme.

Comments from some of our customers

“Great idea in these troubling times ! Even on a pension we can afford this !” “Great to see an Electricity company doing kind things to help people. You’re awesome!” “Thank you for the opportunity to help another who may have need of help. I hope my small contribution can help”. “This is a great idea! Thanks for giving us the opportunity to contribute” “What an awesome initiative. We are not very wealthy but love that we can contribute a little bit to help.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url