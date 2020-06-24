Impact Biomedical Achieves COVID-19 Success With Equivir And 3F Biofragrance

Press Release – ACN Newswire

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Singapore eDevelopment Limited’s (SeD; SGX:40V) wholly owned subsidiary Impact Biomedical Inc. has announced proven in vitro success with Equivir and 3F Biofragrance against COVID-19 in independent laboratory …SINGAPORE, June 24, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Singapore eDevelopment Limited’s (SeD; SGX:40V) wholly owned subsidiary Impact Biomedical Inc. has announced proven in vitro success with Equivir and 3F Biofragrance against COVID-19 in independent laboratory testing. Impact Biomedical and Global Research and Discovery Group Sciences (GRDG), in the advanced Biosafety Level 3 containment facilities of an independent laboratory, challenged the compounds with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Equivir proved successful as a treatment, as well as a prophylactic protecting the cells from infection by the virus. Currently, there are no COVID-19 prophylactics.

3F Biofragrance proved successful as a surface disinfectant, killing the virus in concentrations as low as 1/5000 after 15 seconds. These in vitro results confirm the predictions of advanced computational molecular docking in which Equivir and Linebacker bind with a high affinity to the COVID-19 helicase and protease. Equivir and Linebacker also caused transformational change in the host ACE-2 receptor, interfering with the virus’ ability to interact and infect the host cell. The binding affinity of components of 3F Biofragrance were also observed during molecular docking.

Equivir is designed and patented as a prophylactic to be deployed in a manner similar to a vitamin. It works by impeding virulence while also blocking multiple methods used by viruses to infect and replicate in host cells. Equivir treats and protects against diseases caused by not only SARS-CoV-2 but also other dangerous pathogens. Equivir has broad antiviral efficacy against multiple types of Influenza, Rhinovirus, Cholera, Ebola, and COVID-19.

Linebacker was created to shadow the Panacea Project, a US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) program to provide novel, multi-target therapeutics for unmet physiological needs. Linebacker is under continuing research against COVID-19 as it showed efficacy against SARS and MERS in previous laboratory testing. Linebacker is a patented universal therapeutic medication with demonstrated effectiveness in neurological diseases including Parkinson’s, many types of cancer, and multiple pathogens such as MRSA, E. coli, Cholera, A. baumannii, Influenza, SARS, MERS, Malaria, and Ebola.

3F Biofragrance was designed for the Open Air Defense Initiative, a strategy to protect large numbers of people where they gather such as containment areas, ports of entry, train stations, airports, convention centers, offices, schools, and hospitals. 3F Biofragrance technology also provides protection against mosquito-borne diseases such as Zika, Malaria and Dengue fever and is 10-fold more effective than DEET. 3F Antiviral Biofragrance is effective against E. coli, MRSA, Influenza, Rhinovirus, Tuberculosis, and COVID-19.

3F Biofragrance was developed in collaboration with Chemia Corporation (Chemia), world-renowned for the development of fragrances and flavors for personal, household, and industrial applications. The combination of GRDG’s advanced scientific research and Chemia’s expert formulation and global production infrastructure make this patent pending technology powerful and effective in protecting people from deadly pathogens and insects. “Chemia is proud to partner with GRDG to pioneer functional fragrances to not only enrich peoples’ lives, but save them as well,” said Thomas A. Meyer, Vice-President of Innovation and Sustainability at Chemia.

GRDG’s Chief Scientific Advisor is Dr. Roscoe M. Moore, Jr., the former United States Assistant Surgeon General and former Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC. Dr. Moore said, “GRDG’s novel strategy of attacking diseases in multiple different ways is the future of effective pandemic response.”

GRDG’s Chief Strategy Advisor is Lieutenant Colonel William H. Lyerly Jr., retired Career Senior Executive/Scientific Professional from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and retired U.S. Army Medical Service Corps Officer. Lieutenant Colonel Lyerly also served as a senior official in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Agency for International Development, and the U.S. Executive Office of the President (White House). Lieutenant Colonel Lyerly said, “The validation of these solutions demonstrates GRDG’s skill in providing comprehensive solutions to global health threats.”

Daryl Thompson, Director of Scientific Initiatives and founder of GRDG said, “I am happy to see that the 3F and Equivir biological countermeasures are performing as expected in independent efficacy testing. These positive results against the SARS-COV-2 virus now allow us to expeditiously move Equivir to clinical trials which we expect to be completed within the year. The 3F technology is ready for deployment in consumer products now.”

Impact Biomedical’s technology solutions have been developed in strategic partnership with GRDG. Mr. Chan Heng Fai. “I am greatly encouraged by the results and the team’s contribution to this cause. We hope this will eventually prove to be beneficial for everyone, and we look forward to further exciting discoveries,” said Mr. Chan.

GRDG is actively engaging with large global corporations to position the technologies for rapid integration into multiple distribution routes, to deploy these life-saving solutions worldwide. The intention in regards to the COVID-19 situation is to establish strong novel research data which can be further developed and licensed to a major pharmaceutical company for integration and eventual deployment as treatment for diseases. Shareholders and potential investors in SeD are advised to read this Press Release and any further announcements made by SeD carefully.

About Singapore eDevelopment Limited

Incorporated on 9 September 2009 and listed on the Singapore Exchange in July 2010, Singapore eDevelopment Limited is involved in (i) property development and investments primarily in the United States and Western Australia; (ii) information technology-related businesses; (iii) development, research, testing, manufacturing, licensing and distribution of biomedical products; and (iv) investment activities. For more information, please visit:www.SeD.com.sg or email contact@sed.com.sg.

About Impact BioMedical, Inc.

Impact BioMedical, Inc. (“Impact BioMedical”) is a wholly-owned direct subsidiary of Global BioMedical Pte. Ltd., which in turn is a wholly-owned direct subsidiary of Singapore eDevelopment Limited, a company listed on the Singapore Exchange.

Impact BioMedical strives to leverage its scientific know-how and intellectual property rights to provide solutions that have been plaguing the biomedical field for decades. By tapping into the scientific expertise of GRDG Sciences, LLC. and Australian Exchange-listed Holista CollTech Limited, Impact BioMedical pledges to undertake a concerted effort in the R&D, drug discovery and development for the prevention, inhibition, and treatment of neurological, oncological and immuno related diseases.

About GRDG Sciences, LLC.

GRDG Sciences, LLC is an advanced research team formed in Florida by natural products discovery drug research scientist, Daryl Thompson. For more information, please visit: http://www.globalrdg.com.

