Advanced Carpet Cleaning’s New Website Showcases Effective Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning Services

A new website has been launched Advanced Carpet Cleaning to bring information regarding carpet and upholstery cleaning services both for commercial and residential properties in Christchurch. The website is online at www.advcarpetcleaning.co.nz.

Advanced Carpet Cleaning owners Kerry & Suzanne Walker says, “It is convenient to hire people to clean the carpets and upholstery. But sometimes customers are not aware of the importance of effective cleaning and sanitising of carpet and upholstery. Our team is fully-equipped for steam cleaning, low moisture cleaning, odour treatments, and special stain treatments”.

The website focuses on four main areas: carpet cleaning; stain & odour treatment; upholstery cleaning; and commercial carpet cleaning.

Carpet Cleaning

Advanced Carpet Cleaning offers two types of thorough carpet cleaning, steam cleaning and low moisture cleaning, giving your carpet a new lease on life. Their team will make recommendations depending on the condition of the carpet and other factors. Following their tried and tested carpet cleaning process, you’ll be left with carpets that give you that fresh home feel.

Stain & Odour Treatment

Spotted a stain on the carpet or furniture? It can be taken care of during the standard cleaning, but specialist treatment is recommended if it remains after a thorough cleaning. Advanced Carpet Cleaning can assess and work to remove stubborn stains and odours with specialised products as best possible.

Upholstery Cleaning

Giving your furniture and upholstery a fresh, clean look is another specialty of Advanced Carpet Cleaning. From sofas to ottomans, they can clean and sanitise with the suitable cleaning products according to the fabric of the upholstery. This does not only clean and sanitise but also protects the furniture.

Commercial Carpet Cleaning

One way to maintain the good image of the business is keeping the office or store clean all throughout the year. Advanced Carpet Cleaning understands the unique challenges faced by commercial clients, and therefore offers an ongoing scheduled maintenance programme to keep the carpets and upholstery clean all year round.

Advanced Carpet Cleaning services across the wider Christchurch area.

For more information on the carpet and upholstery services provided by Advanced Carpet Cleaning, go to: www.advcarpetcleaning.co.nz

