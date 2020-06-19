Wellington Chamber Backs Green Investment For Port

Press Release – Wellington Chamber Of Commerce

Yesterdays announcement that the New Zealand Green Investment Finance (NZGIF) will support emission-cutting projects at Wellingtons port is another positive step forward, says Wellington Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive, John Milford. …

Yesterday’s announcement that the New Zealand Green Investment Finance (NZGIF) will support emission-cutting projects at Wellington’s port is another positive step forward, says Wellington Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive, John Milford.

“NZGIF’s investment for CentrePort Wellington to lower their carbon emissions is good for business, good for the environment, and ultimately, good for Wellington,” says Milford.

“The rebuild following the Kaikōura earthquake gave our city’s port the opportunity to do things differently. This further investment for low carbon projects only adds to what will be a modern, high-quality, asset for the arrival and departure of goods and people”.

NZGIF will provide $15 million to electrify vehicles, generate renewable energy and upgrade energy efficiency at the port.

“New Zealand is firmly committed to transitioning to a net-zero-emissions economy by 2050. To achieve this, our major infrastructure needs to be pulling its weight. This investment puts CentrePort on track to do just that”.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url