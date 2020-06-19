Ratepayer Heroes: Horowhenua Councillors CUT Rates In Response To COVID-19

Press Release – New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union

Responding to Horowhenua District Council’s decision to cut rates by 1.83% in response to COVID-19 economic hardships, New Zealand Taxpayers Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says: Horowhenua has shown every other local council what leadership looks like. …

“Horowhenua has shown every other local council what leadership looks like. Despite officials recommending a rate hike, six out of eleven Councillors seized their democratic responsibility and put the interests of ratepayers first.”

“This means the Council will have to cut employee costs and sacrifice spending plans, but it’s a necessary sacrifice that reflects the cut-backs being made in households across the country.”

“Ultimately, this move will make Levin and surrounding areas better off. More money in ratepayers’ pockets means more demand for local goods and services. And ratepayers in, say Wellington, which is hiking rates by five percent, will be looking on in envy – perhaps even considering a move!”

“It’s disgraceful that Councillors from the likes of Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch, in charge of larger balance sheets, are plowing ahead with higher rates during a literal pandemic. Now that Horowhenua has proven what’s possible, they ought to hang their heads in shame.”

“We’re encouraging ratepayers across the country to contact their local councils and tell them what Horowhenua has done.”

