Rain Now Bringing Down Landslips In Wellington – Take Care Out There

Press Release – Wellington City Council

An update re heavy rain in the past two days: A big landslip overnight has closed Shelly Bay Road between the Miramar Cutting and the Shelly Bay military base There are reports coming in of other smaller slips around town including – Bowen Street …

A big landslip overnight has closed Shelly Bay Road between the Miramar Cutting and the Shelly Bay military base

There are reports coming in of other smaller slips around town including – Bowen Street near the Tinakori Road intersection and Hutchison Road in Newtown (the slips have blocked one lane in both locations).

Contractors will start to clear the slips as soon as possible.

There are still reports of surface flooding in low-lying areas including parts of the CBD, for example Lambton Quay.

Commuters should take extra care given that the heavy rain has obviously started to cause landslips in steeper parts of the city – take it slowly.

