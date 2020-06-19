Motorola Solutions Bolsters Its Video And Software Engineering Workforce In Asia Pacific

Press Release – Motorola Solutions

AUCKLAND – June 19, 2020 – Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) has expanded its international workforce of video and software engineers in the Asia Pacific region through the acquisition of IndigoVision, a UK-based provider of end-to-end video security solutions.

Motorola Solutions’ rapidly growing video and software engineering workforce in Asia Pacific is now approaching 2,000. This includes 1,700 staff at its R&D facility in Penang, 160 video analytics and AI specialists in Vietnam added through the recent acquisition of VaaS, and 60 mobile applications developers with Gridstone in Australia.

Based in Edinburgh, Scotland, IndigoVision develops complete, end-to-end video security solutions, including cameras, video management software, encoders and storage devices.

The acquisition demonstrates Motorola Solutions’ continued investment in video security and analytics and reinforces its strategy of becoming a leader in next-generation, end-to-end video security solutions. IndigoVision’s products will complement Motorola Solutions’ existing video portfolio, which includes fixed cameras, in-car and body-worn cameras and advanced analytics and software, and will provide enhanced go-to-market reach across a wider customer base.

“We share IndigoVision’s commitment to providing end-to-end video security solutions that enhance safety, security and efficiency,” said John Kedzierski, senior vice president, Video Security and Analytics, Motorola Solutions. “IndigoVision’s end-to-end offering, global presence and customer base will complement our existing and growing presence in video security and analytics.”

“The acquisition provides scale for continued investments in growth, and we look forward to working with the Motorola Solutions team to deliver our shared vision,” said Pedro Vasco Simoes, chief executive officer, IndigoVision. “The access we will have to Motorola Solutions’ range of innovative technologies, technical expertise and expanded global reach will enable us to further our goal of delivering safety, security and business intelligence.”

