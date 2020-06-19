InterCity Expands South Island Services

Press Release – InterCity

National bus network InterCity today announced that it will re-start additional services across the South Island from this weekend.

The services will provide connections between Nelson – Queenstown and Christchurch – Queenstown, on routes that had remained suspended following the nationwide lock down under Alert Level 4.

CEO John Thorburn said the company was excited to resume services and reconnect communities.

“It’s great to have more of our South Island services up running again as we know they provide vital link for local communities. These new services had relied heavily on international visitors to make them viable and thanks to positive and ongoing discussions with the Ministry of Transport about providing financial support, we have decided to restart services”.

Grey District Mayor Tania Gibson was pleased to see the services back on West Coast roads.

“It’s great to have InterCity back in the region, these services provide an important economic role in connecting our communities along the West Coast”.

The new services would operate on a reduced 4 day per week schedule.

InterCity expects to announce the restart of more suspended services in the coming weeks.

Bookings can be made at intercity.co.nz

Service From To Operating Days Notes IC8825 Nelson Greymouth Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun Starts Friday 19th June GS9829 Greymouth Fox Glacier Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun Starts Friday 19th June IC9556 Queenstown Christchurch Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun Starts Friday 19th June IC9557 Christchurch Queenstown Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun Starts Friday 19th June GS9827 Franz Josef Queenstown Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat Starts Saturday 20th June GS9824 Queenstown Franz Josef Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat Starts Saturday 20th June IC8826 Greymouth Nelson Tue, Wed, Fri, Sun Starts Sunday 21st June GS9830 Fox Glacier Greymouth Tue, Wed, Fri, Sun Stars Sunday 21st June

