InterCity Expands South Island Services

June 19, 2020PressRelease

National bus network InterCity today announced that it will re-start additional services across the South Island from this weekend.

The services will provide connections between Nelson – Queenstown and Christchurch – Queenstown, on routes that had remained suspended following the nationwide lock down under Alert Level 4.

CEO John Thorburn said the company was excited to resume services and reconnect communities.

“It’s great to have more of our South Island services up running again as we know they provide vital link for local communities. These new services had relied heavily on international visitors to make them viable and thanks to positive and ongoing discussions with the Ministry of Transport about providing financial support, we have decided to restart services”.

Grey District Mayor Tania Gibson was pleased to see the services back on West Coast roads.

“It’s great to have InterCity back in the region, these services provide an important economic role in connecting our communities along the West Coast”.

The new services would operate on a reduced 4 day per week schedule.

InterCity expects to announce the restart of more suspended services in the coming weeks.

Bookings can be made at intercity.co.nz

Service  From  To  Operating Days  Notes 
IC8825  Nelson  Greymouth  Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun  Starts Friday 19th June 
GS9829  Greymouth  Fox Glacier  Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun  Starts Friday 19th June 
IC9556  Queenstown  Christchurch  Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun  Starts Friday 19th June 
IC9557  Christchurch  Queenstown  Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun  Starts Friday 19th June 
GS9827  Franz Josef  Queenstown  Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat  Starts Saturday 20th June 
GS9824  Queenstown  Franz Josef  Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat  Starts Saturday 20th June 
IC8826  Greymouth  Nelson  Tue, Wed, Fri, Sun  Starts Sunday 21st June 
GS9830  Fox Glacier  Greymouth  Tue, Wed, Fri, Sun  Stars Sunday 21st June

