7 July Due Date For Income Tax Return Is Fast Approaching!

For contractors/self-employed persons who do not have an extension of time, 7 July 2020 is the due date for the filing of the 2020 income tax return. It’s important to start preparing now to finalise any tax matters and make sure the return is filed on time to eliminate any penalties and use of money interest (UOMI).

During COVID season, many of us explore options to reduce spending. In this article, we share a complimentary webinar along with workpapers to teach you how to prepare an income tax return and to learn about some tax tips and basics of income tax law. We also outline below some common tax matters that may apply to contractors/self-employed persons.

Common tax matters

Late filing penalty & tax payments – Where the income tax return is filed late, late filing penalty is imposed and graduated according to net income.

Net income Penalty Less than $100,000 $50 $100,000 to $1 million $250 More than $1 million $500

Review your annual profit to ensure sufficient provisional tax has been paid. Additional payment can be made at any time to minimise exposure to use of money interest (UOMI) at 7%.

Please note IRD may remit penalties and UOMI for taxpayers who have been severely affected by COVID-19. An application shall be made to request for remission of penalties and/or interest.

Mixed use assets – Sole traders owning mixed use assets are required to make any GST adjustments required for the mixed use asset in the GST return that aligns with balance date.

– Sole traders owning mixed use assets are required to make any GST adjustments required for the mixed use asset in the GST return that aligns with balance date. Residential rental property losses – From 2020 income year and onwards, tax losses arising from residential rental properties can no longer be offset against other sources of income. These losses must be carried forward to offset against future residential rental income or taxable income arising from the sale of residential property.

– From 2020 income year and onwards, tax losses arising from residential rental properties can no longer be offset against other sources of income. These losses must be carried forward to offset against future residential rental income or taxable income arising from the sale of residential property. Fixed Asset review – Apply the correct tax depreciation rates to any new additions in the fixed asset register for the 2020 income year. Tax depreciation rate can be found at https://interact2.ird.govt.nz/forms/depnrates/.

Also, identify any assets that are broken, missing or disposed during the 2020 income year so any depreciation recovery income can be accounted for.

Bad debts – Bad debts must be written off by 31 March 2020 to be claimed. Clear evidence of approvals and accounting entry are required to be kept on record. A “provision” for bad debt cannot be claimed.

