XE Data Update – NZ 1Q GDP Release

The COVID-19 triggered 1.6% fall in quarterly GDP is the largest drop in 29 years. Widespread reduction in economic activity, particularly in the service, construction and travel sectors were the primary drivers for the negative GDP result.The NZ GDP for 1Q has just been released.

The GDP for 1Q came considerably worse than forecast:

Adjusted GDP Q/ Annual:

GDP -1.6% / -0.2% Consensus -1.0% / +0.3%

The NZD is lower in immediate response.

Here is the link to the Statistics NZ for this GDP release:

https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/covid-19-contributes-to-1-6-percent-fall-in-march-quarter-gdp

Current indicative levels are:

NZDUSD 0.6445 / 0.6470

NZDAUD 0.9360 / 0.9385

NZDEUR 0.5730 / 0.5755

NZDGBP 0.5130 / 0.5155

NZDJPY 73.60 / 73.85

