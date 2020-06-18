Business Scoop
Network

XE Data Update – NZ 1Q GDP Release

June 18, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – XE Money Transfer

The COVID-19 triggered 1.6% fall in quarterly GDP is the largest drop in 29 years. Widespread reduction in economic activity, particularly in the service, construction and travel sectors were the primary drivers for the negative GDP result.The NZ GDP for 1Q has just been released.

The GDP for 1Q came considerably worse than forecast:

Adjusted GDP Q/ Annual:

GDP -1.6% / -0.2% Consensus -1.0% / +0.3%

The NZD is lower in immediate response.

The COVID-19 triggered 1.6% fall in quarterly GDP is the largest drop in 29 years. Widespread reduction in economic activity, particularly in the service, construction and travel sectors were the primary drivers for the negative GDP result.

Here is the link to the Statistics NZ for this GDP release:

https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/covid-19-contributes-to-1-6-percent-fall-in-march-quarter-gdp

Current indicative levels are:

NZDUSD 0.6445 / 0.6470
NZDAUD 0.9360 / 0.9385
NZDEUR 0.5730 / 0.5755
NZDGBP 0.5130 / 0.5155
NZDJPY 73.60 / 73.85

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: