Watercare Drought Update

Rainfall:

Yesterday Past 7 days Rainfall since the start of the drought Hūnua Ranges 0mm 2.5m Since the start of the drought in November 2019, we have received less than half the normal rainfall. Waitākere Ranges 0mm 5.5mm

How full the dams are (in total):

Today: 43.8% Yesterday: 43.9% Normal for this time of year: 78.43%

Water consumption:

Target for June 2020: 410 million litres or less a day Yesterday’s consumption 421 million litres Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average 410 million litres

