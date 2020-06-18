Primary Health Care Workers Seeing Red Day

Press Release – New Zealand Nurses Organisation

What: Seeing Red Day

When: Friday 19 June 2020

Who: Primary health care nurses and workers

Where: Participating GP practices, medical centres, accident and emergency centres nationwide

On Friday 19 June primary health care workers will be highlighting the pay parity issue by holding a “Seeing Red Day” to demonstrate that they are in fact “Seeing Red”. Workplaces will be decked out in red and staff will wear items of red clothing.

An experienced nurse covered by the PHC MECA is currently paid 10.6 percent less than their DHB colleague with the same qualifications and experience.

Read NZNO media release: Primary health care nurses see red over pay parity, 12 June 2020.

Contact NZNO for help finding a participating workplace near you.

