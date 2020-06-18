Northcote Point Wharf Renewal Works About To Start

Press Release – Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport (AT) has awarded the construction contract for renewal works on the Northcote Point Wharf to specialist marine contractor STF. The award date was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions, however, once confirmed, the gangways and …

Auckland Transport (AT) has awarded the construction contract for renewal works on the Northcote Point Wharf to specialist marine contractor STF.

The award date was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions, however, once confirmed, the gangways and other structural elements started being built off site.

Resource Consents have now been received, which will allow work to start on site in a few weeks.

The 60-year-old wharf has been closed for health and safety reasons for two years after structural issues were found.

In addition to the repairs, AT is taking the opportunity to provide ferry users with better shelter, new seating and improved lighting.

“We know that the Northcote community has been waiting for the work to start,” says David Nelson, AT Portfolio Delivery Director (Projects). “Now that the cost of the works has been confirmed, STF appointed, and the consent granted, we are looking forward to the work being completed as soon as possible.”

The project, which will cost up to $2.6 million, is now expected to be completed by the end of this year. Updates will be provided to the community via AT.govt.nz.

“The Northcote Point Wharf is a vital piece of infrastructure linking our community to the city centre and beyond,” says North Shore Ward Councillor Richard Hills. “It will also connect Northern Pathway users in the future. Despite the delay, I’m really excited the project is progressing, our community will appreciate the investment, particularly in light of the dire financial implications of COVID-19.”

The Kaipātiki Local Board is also excited to hear the start of work is imminent. “This is great news for our community,” says Kaipātiki Local Board Chair John Gillon.

“The board has strongly supported the reinstatement of the wharf and looks forward to the ferry service resuming at Northcote Point, as soon as possible.”

For more information and to view the project updates visit:

https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/northcote-point-wharf-renewal/

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url