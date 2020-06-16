OutSystems Appoints New Regional VP For ANZ

Press Release – OutSystems

Low-code application development leaders OutSystems have announced the appointment of Paul Arthur to the newly-created role of Regional Vice President for Australia and New Zealand. Arthur joins OutSystems with an extensive track-record of managing fast-growing technology organisations across the ANZ region, and a significant history of solving complex IT challenges.

Arthur arrives at OutSystems after spending time as General Manager ANZ at Data Republic, and before that spent over four years as General Manager APAC at Cherwell Software. He brings extensive experience in finding business solutions across a range of industries including manufacturing, government, finance and insurance. Arthur also has a high profile and extensive contacts within the tech channel.

“The world is standing at the edge of an unprecedented level of digital evolution,” said Arthur. “Organisational agility, the rapid adoption of new technologies, and the ability to integrate them with core systems will be the difference between organisations that manage to innovate and evolve, and those who will stand still and be left behind. It is a fascinating and exciting time to be involved with a company like OutSystems, regarded as a Magic Quadrant Leader by Gartner and clearly on a strong growth curve.”

OutSystems has experienced strong growth in recent months, including significant upgrading and integration projects at organisations and government agencies.

Mark Weaser, Vice President for APAC at OutSystems, adds: “Paul Arthur is an exciting addition to our regional leadership team, and I look forward to working with him closely. The Australia and New Zealand region is primed for growth as more businesses seek to digitally transform to drive post-pandemic recovery. With Paul’s deep expertise within the region, he will be integral to raising awareness around low-code and driving the platform’s adoption across the market, and continuing to deepen our relationships with existing customers.”

