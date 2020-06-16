Otsaw Launches World’s First UV-C LED Disinfection Autonomous Robot

Press Release – ACN Newswire

First Deployment at Wisma Atria, Singapore Starting from 15 July 2020

SINGAPORE, June 16, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Local robotics manufacturer Otsaw Digital Pte. Ltd. (“Otsaw”) is pleased to announce that it has launched the world’s first UV-C LED Disinfection Autonomous Robot, named “O-RX”. Underscoring Otsaw’s strengths in the design and development of autonomous robotics and the integration of innovative UV-C LED technology, Otsaw has filed the relevant patents for this new innovation.



Key industry leaders in talks with CEO Mr Ling Ting Ming on ways OTSAW and the technological/robotics industry tackles COVID-19. (L to R) Kurt Wee (ASME President), Koh Choon Hui (Chairman, OTSAW), Ho Sing (CEO, YTL Starhill Global REIT Management Ltd), and Ling Ting Ming (CEO, OTSAW).

From conceptualisation, design, materials procurement, prototype testing to certification, the development of the O-RX was successfully completed in a short 8 weeks. As a testament to its high safety standards and product quality, the O-RX has undergone the relevant safety and testing under various conditions and it has been certified by internationally-accredited TUV SUD.

Eliminating the use of mercury lamps that emits harmful UV-A and UV-B radiations, the O-RX utilises the UV-C LED technology that emits only UV-C light, which is extremely effective when it comes to killing microbes, including harmful bacteria and coronaviruses such as COVID-19. Hence, the UV-C LED technology is much safer and non-cancerous to human skin.

Integrated with the innovative UV-C LED technology, the O-RX has a disinfection rate of more than 99.999% with a range of 2.5 meters and the UV-C LED technology is also more energy efficient than conventional mercury lamps by 70%.

Capable to be deployed for 5 hours on one full charge, the O-RX is also equipped with a 360-degree camera and lidar sensors with self-driving, collision avoidance and artificial intelligence technologies. The O-RX can be controlled and managed remotely via a fleet management control platform that is developed by Otsaw.

To help remove heat generated by the LED, the robot uses a thermal management solution developed by researchers at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research’s (A*STAR) Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology (SIMTech).

Otsaw will be collaborating with YTL Starhill Global REIT Management Limited, the manager of Starhill Global REIT, and will be running a trial of the O-RX at Wisma Atria commencing from 15 July 2020.

Otsaw’s founder and CEO, Mr Ling Ting Ming, commented, “Disinfection is a key part of protecting the health and safety of communities and more than ever, we need to accelerate the rate of automating disinfection as COVID-19 outbreak increased the demand and frequencies of disinfection but at the same time, manpower resources have been curtailed.

“O-RX combines innovative LED technology and robotics to allow the disinfecting process to be fully autonomous, mobile and much safer, thereby achieving a higher disinfection efficiency as compared to conventional methods and reduce the dependence of human resources.”

About OTSAW Digital Pte Ltd (“Otsaw”)

Established in Singapore since 2015, OTSAW was founded to improve business processes, safety, and everyday lives. With a global team that spreads from Singapore to Silicon Valley, OTSAW builds robotics solutions for security, delivery, and mobility applications, implementing our self-driving and artificial intelligence technologies into OTSAW’s cutting edge robotics. For additional information, please visit http://www.otsaw.com.

