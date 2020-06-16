National Road Carriers & Talent Central To Support Transport Industry Workers Affected By Covid-19

Press Release – National Road Carriers

Like many organisations, National Road Carriers Association (NRC) has had members impacted by employment changes due to Covid-19. To support its members, NRC is collaborating with Manawatu-based Talent Central to actively assist those people affected within the transport industry throughout New Zealand to connect with new employment opportunities in the industry and/or for additional training.

NRC provides professional support to its members who choose to make a living in the road transport industry. Talent Central fosters collaboration between education and business communities. NRC members include anyone from a single truck or courier van operator, through to large transport operators transporting everything from fresh fruit to LPG. Associated industry businesses can also become members of NRC. Having worked together previously to engage more people in the transport industry, the collaboration now sees the two groups supporting those affected to get back working again.

NRC Commercial Transport Specialist Richie Arber says “What we have planned is a huge step in the right direction to help support our industry and those people in it who are now looking for work because of Covid-19, but also for people from other sectors who may now look at the transport industry as an opportunity for future employment. So, watch this space.”

