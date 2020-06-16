Level 1 At Snowplanet

Press Release – Snowplanet

Snowplanet is now at Level 1. Prices, products and opening hours have all changed as a result of Covid-19. This is not a move back to pre-COVID, the impact has been immense, so weve made some changes changes we think make Snowplanet an even …

Snowplanet is now at Level 1. Prices, products and opening hours have all changed as a result of Covid-19. This is not a move back to pre-COVID, the impact has been immense, so we’ve made some changes – changes we think make Snowplanet an even better place.

Our opening hours have changed to meet customer demand;

OPENING HOURS & SESSION TIMES:

Monday – Thursday:

12:00pm – 9:00pm

Friday:

10:00am – 12:00am

Saturday – Sunday:

10:00am – 10:00pm

Our products have been simplified. We still have 2hr, 4hr and Full Day Passes but we’ve removed Student pricing, which is better as all Students will get Child pricing now! We’ve also made Family passes simpler too.

Nights also look very different now as we need to cater to a combination of Members, Race Programs, Term Programs, Private Lessons, Freestylers and general visitors who just want some space to ski or snowboard. Please check our website to find out when the best time is for you to come at night!

We’ve made Winter Wonderland more accessible too. The tubing tracks are easier so that all age groups can ride them again!

One thing we learned at Level 2 was that people had a great time with more space and less queues. Our slope capacity will be higher than Level 2, but no more than 200 in the dome.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url