Work On The Kaikōura Transport Networks To Be Completed 2020

The work to make transport networks around Kaikōura safer and more resilient following the 2016 earthquake, is due to be completed on 15 December this year, exactly three years since SH1 was reopened.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and KiwiRail established the North Canterbury Transport Infrastructure Recovery (NCTIR) alliance with four construction partners to initially undertake the recovery of the transport networks, and then to make the networks safer and more resilient.

“We’ve been working in Kaikōura since December 2016,” says Steve Mutton, Director Regional Relationships and Chair of the NCTIR Board.

“We have come a long way since then. In 2017 we reopened vital transport connections with the Main North Line in September and SH1 in December and since then the team has been working to strengthen them for future generations.

“The team has now worked over 6 million hours on the project and we’re ready for the final stage. We want to leave a positive, lasting legacy for the community that has been so welcoming to us.”

There are over 50 milestones to meet this year including completing the cultural artwork package at the seven safe stopping areas, safety improvements, rail tunnels, bridge strengthening and landscaping – as well as two new projects to complete, permanent rockfall protection canopy south of Kaikōura and some road stabilisation works near Kaikōura racecourse.

Catch up with the latest NCTIR news, the newest employees, and safety work well underway at places like Rosy Morn and The Punchbowl. https://mcusercontent.com/1d2dc86a6300c7c140900644e/files/c4a9bcd6-15bc-4eee-84f4-81a747717c18/WEB_NCTIR_Bulletin.01.pdf

