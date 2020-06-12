Funding Boost For Arts In Schools Helps Keep Creatives In Work

Press Release – New Zealand Government

The Government is increasing investment in the Creatives in Schools programme, providing work opportunities for an additional 300 artists, Prime Minister and Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern and Minister of Education Chris Hipkins announced today.

The new programme which began this year supports artists and creative practitioners to partner with schools and kura to share their specialist skills and knowledge with students.

“COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the cultural sector, with some forecasts showing that more than 10,000 jobs could be gone in the next 12 months without Government intervention,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“The $4 million boost in funding for the Creatives in Schools programme sits alongside the wider $175 million support package to help the creative sector recover.

“The additional funding will expand the programme from 304 projects to 510 projects through to 2023 benefitting many more students and providing opportunities for up to 750 creatives by helping to offset some of the lost employment and income resulting from COVID-19.

“A healthy cultural sector is central to the wellbeing of our communities. We want to keep growing the music and arts industries in New Zealand and it’s important that young people are aware of the opportunities in the creative industries,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“The Creatives in Schools programme is designed to enhance students’ wellbeing, improve skills in communication, collaboration and creative thinking and raise their awareness of creative careers,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Particularly in the wake of COVID-19, the value of creative learning experiences cannot be over-estimated.

“As well as visual arts, dance, drama and music, the programme provides opportunities for creatives to share their expertise in areas including film making, game design, fashion design, spoken word, and expertise in ngā toi Māori.

The Creatives in Schools is in addition to the annual programmes providing great opportunities for students to showcase their talents in music, dance, drama, art, culture and technology.

“The excellent Showquest, SmokefreeRockquest and Smokefree Tangata Beats have all adopted an online format this year.

“Now in its thirty-second year, SmokefreeRockquest, has been the forerunner to artistic successes including Kimbra, Broods, Bic Runga and Elemeno P.

“I strongly encourage schools, kura and students to take advantage of the opportunities provided by these creative programmes,” Chris Hipkins said.

