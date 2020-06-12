Covid-19 Roadblocks: New Member’s Bill Forces Police To Remove Illegal Roadblocks

Press Release – New Zealand First Party

New Zealand First MP Darroch Ball has tabled a new Member’s Bill that would ensure police must immediately stop the setting up of unauthorised roadblocks as were seen in Northland and the East Coast.

“What we saw was a group of people who decided there was one set of laws for them and an entirely different set of laws for others, says Mr Ball.

“Those roadblocks were absolutely illegal and the Police acknowledged they were illegal. Yet Police did nothing to either stop those who were blocking the public roads nor dealing with the roadblocks themselves.

“For a very long time in our history we have understood the concept of the ‘Kings Highway’ – which guarantees the freedom of movement of all citizens on public roads. This fundamental right of freedom of movement cannot be, and should not be, blocked by the whims of certain groups who think they know better than everyone else, says Mr Ball.

The Bill amends the Summary Offences Act and ensures the Police must act in any instance of an illegal roadblock being set up, legislating Police must stop those involved with and remove the roadblock immediately.

“This legislation is a practical mechanism that ensures all Kiwi’s civil rights, in particular freedom of movement, are protected and maintained, says Mr Ball.

